Twitter fact-checks the President for the 1st time, Don Jr responds

Twitter has declared itself the arbiter of truth, and they will rely on the lying mainstream media to prove it.

For the first time, they placed a “get the facts” label under Trump’s tweets claiming mail-in ballots sent to all registered voters in California will lead to “substantial” voter fraud.

Clicking on the link brings the user to a thread of fact-checks made by news organizations and a short summary blurb from Twitter.

“On Tuesday, President Trump made a series of claims about potential voter fraud after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an effort to expand mail-in voting in California during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the blurb said. “These claims are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post, and others. Experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud.”

We all know mail-in voting is calling out for fraud and cheapens our vote. Naturally, they didn’t link to anything like True the Vote that would present the other side.

Twitter has broadened and expanded its policy against so-called misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic, allegedly to prevent people from being subjected to dangerous hoaxes or misleading advice about the virus.

Will they fact check Nancy Pelosi’s daily lies?

DON JR RESPONDS

Donald Trump Jr. sees a double standard in how Twitter is using its fact-checking function.

After Twitter put a fact-check alert on tweets sent by President Trump, his eldest son Don Jr. asked whether the social media company will do the same for less high-profile people who have made controversial assertions about his father.

“So is @Twitter going to start censoring & fact-checking all the numerous blue checkmark ‘journalists’ & leftwing activists who falsely claimed that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government & that @realDonaldTrump is a ‘puppet’ of Putin for the past 4 years?” Trump Jr. tweeted on Tuesday.

So is @Twitter going to start censoring & fact-checking all the numerous blue check mark “journalists” & leftwing activists who falsely claimed that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government & that @realDonaldTrump is a “puppet” of Putin for the past 4 years? 🤔🧐 https://t.co/HqZ4mAMUvC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2020

The answer is ‘no,’ because they think everything left is accurate.