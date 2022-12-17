Axios Destroys All Its Credibility in a Tweet

Axios, a left-wing publication posing as an unbiased news organization, stated, “Musk has said repeatedly that he stands for free speech, but the inconsistency of his content moderation decisions has begun to alienate traditional media outlets.”

They oppose the Twitter suspensions of journalists who doxxed Elon Musk in real-time. The suspended journalists were responsible for a stalker besetting his child.

Axios wants you to “be smart” like them. They wrote:

Regardless of how they were perceived, the suspensions on Thursday were unprecedented.

There’s never been an attempt by a major social media platform to suspend so many journalists all at once. The Committee to Protect Journalists said that if the reporters’ suspensions are confirmed as retaliation for their work, “this would be a serious violation of journalists’ right to report the news without fear of reprisal.”



Are they kidding?

Old Twitter suspended the New York Post to cover up the Hunter Biden laptop story. Twitter spent years censoring all criticism of the Left, and all these journalists got was a seven-day suspension.

Twitter suspended slews of doctors and journalists during COVID for covering the vaccine side effects.

Axios ruined all their credibility with the following tweet and a twisted ‘news’ story.

Twitter’s suspension of several journalists last night was unprecedented: There’s never been an attempt by a major social media platform to suspend so many journalists all at once.

