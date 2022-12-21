Twitter Files 8: Twitter Helped the Pentagon Spread Propaganda

By
M Dowling
-
1
10

Investigative reporter Lee Fang is releasing Twitter Files #8. The files show how Twitter aided the Pentagon’s psychological propaganda operation. They had accounts, and some are still up. They aided a covert Psy-op campaign. Did every government agency work at telling us what to think? It seems so.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

“Oh what a tangled web we weave…”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz