McConnell Needs to Go: Claims Ukraine’s Our “Number One Priority”

Minority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has lost his mind. Maybe octogenarians should retire. His priorities don’t match those of Americans.

During a press conference on Tuesday, McConnell said that the “number one priority” for Republicans is to provide more aid to Ukraine.

“Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now, according to most Republicans. That’s sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment,” McConnell said while flanked by RINO party leadership.

The Kentucky Republican is “proud” that Republicans achieved all of their priorities in the omnibus.

McConnell: “Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/NPmzWRzoz1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

He’s insane. Our borders are wide open, and we are being invaded. Inflation is soaring, and the politicians want to spend another $1.7 trillion we don’t have. Crime is rampant in the cities, and some criminals are the new Democrats pouring in.

McConnell made his claim about Ukraine aid as the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill includes $45 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine. Biden only requested $37.7 billion.

Mitch is out of sync with America and reality. He is telling us what we should care about, and could care less what we think. McConnell has to go. He’s a disaster. He’s proud of this awful bill? McConnell’s been telling people it’s a “win” for Republicans. No one could believe that.

Our number one priority should be America and Aemricans.

mitch mcconnell: ukraine aid is the #1 priority according to most republicans! reality: inflation, immigration, crime. pic.twitter.com/j7jIOlLNDn — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 20, 2022

Ukrainian President Zelensky is going to address Congress in DC on Wednesday.

The visit to Washington will include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. He undoubtedly wants to make sure he gets the billions and whatever weapons we’re sending this week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged lawmakers to be on hand for Wednesday evening’s session.

“We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our Democracy,” Pelosi wrote Tuesday in a letter to colleagues. “Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night.”

If only they cared as much about our borders and the safety of Americans. America should be number one.

