Twitter finally takes down Hamas leader’s celebratory tweets



















We have another example of the fraud that Jack Dorsey is perpetrating on the American people. He claims that Donald Trump is too “dangerous” to be on Twitter. Yet, he lets the leader of Hamas celebrate sending more than 1,000 missiles into Tel Aviv.

To be fair, after a great deal of backlash, Twitter did take them down, but only because of the backlash.

All of these media and social media CEOs just don’t like the conservative agenda. That is what this is all about.

They kicked Donald Trump off of Twitter. Meanwhile, the leader of Hamas is on this platform celebrating “the bombing of Tel Aviv.” pic.twitter.com/GSnoQwdIJr — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2021

It took a lot to get them to take them down:

Twitter is keeping us safe from Donald Trump but allowing the leader of Hamas and the Ayatollah to still have their accounts. Read more here:https://t.co/OqYkNqPqfP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2021

