Twitter finally takes down Hamas leader’s celebratory tweets

We have another example of the fraud that Jack Dorsey is perpetrating on the American people. He claims that Donald Trump is too “dangerous” to be on Twitter. Yet, he lets the leader of Hamas celebrate sending more than 1,000 missiles into Tel Aviv.

To be fair, after a great deal of backlash, Twitter did take them down, but only because of the backlash.

All of these media and social media CEOs just don’t like the conservative agenda. That is what this is all about.

It took a lot to get them to take them down:

