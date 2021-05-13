Merriam-Webster goes Newspeak! Welcome to 1984!



















It’s a beautiful thing, the destruction of words. ~ George Orwell

Do you want to hear the latest from 1984? Merriam-Webster now defines ‘anti-vaxxer’s’ as “people who oppose laws that mandate vaccination.” They’re trying to use language to change how we think so they can take our freedoms away.

They want you to believe the government can force vaccinations.

The government should not be allowed to mandate a person injecting a chemical into another person’s body, period. Is nothing our own?

You thought 1984 was science fiction but it’s current events.

It’s not just Merriam-Webster.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary has changed their definition of ‘anti-vaxxer’ to include ‘people who oppose laws that mandate vaccination’. Welcome to 1984. This is The Ministry of Truth. pic.twitter.com/a62lBOCJDj — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 12, 2021

Dictionary.com followed suit:

Same with the medical dictionary:

Only the Urban dictionary defines it accurately:

Related