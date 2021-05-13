Former NY Times science editor says Fauci did approve gain-of-function



















Nicholas Wade, a former New York Times science editor was asked about the brouhaha over Dr. Fauci during an interview on Newstalk 955. He said, “I was just perplexed. It just seems clear that these experiments would have enhanced the virulence of a natural pathogen. And that’s the definition of gaining function, it is very broad. So how Fauci can say he didn’t fund such work is a puzzle to me.”

From the Medium article, pointing the finger at Fauci:

The moratorium specifically barred funding any gain-of-function research that increased the pathogenicity of the flu, MERS, or SARS viruses. But then a footnote on p.2 of the moratorium document states that “An exception from the research pause may be obtained if the head of the USG funding agency determines that the research is urgently necessary to protect the public health or national security.”

This seems to mean that either the director of the NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, or the director of the NIH, Dr. Francis Collins, or maybe both, would have invoked the footnote in order to keep the money flowing to Dr. Shi’s gain-of-function research.

“Unfortunately, the NIAID Director and the NIH Director[Fauci] exploited this loophole to issue exemptions to projects subject to the Pause –preposterously asserting the exempted research was ‘urgently necessary to protect public health or national security’ — thereby nullifying the Pause,” Dr. Richard Ebright said in an interview with Independent Science News.

When the moratorium was ended in 2017 it didn’t just vanish but was replaced by a reporting system, the Potential Pandemic Pathogens Control, and Oversight (P3CO) Framework, which required agencies to report for review any dangerous gain-of-function work they wished to fund.

According to Dr. Ebright, both Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci “have declined to flag and forward proposals for risk-benefit review, thereby nullifying the P3CO Framework.”

In his view, the two officials, in dealing with the moratorium and the ensuing reporting system, “have systematically thwarted efforts by the White House, the Congress, scientists, and science policy specialists to regulate GoF [gain-of-function] research of concern.”

On Medium and on Newstalk 955, Nicholas Wade also gave a fascinating report talking about the origins of COVID-19 and how all the signs point to a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

This is what Dr. Zuckerberg and Dr. Dorsey wouldn’t let us report.

Dr. Paul pointed it out on his Twitter page:

Nicholas Wade: I was just perplexed. It just seems clear these experiments would have enhanced the virulence of a natural pathogen. And that’s the definition of gaining function, it is very broad. So how Fauci can say he didn’t fund such work is a puzzle to me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 12, 2021

"Dr. Fauci came to Congress yesterday and lied." @RandPaul comments on his questioning of Dr. Fauci over the origins of COVID and the funding of Wuhan lab @BillHemmer pic.twitter.com/PFcYh63fhA — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) May 12, 2021

I would like to add that China allowed its people to travel the world when they weren’t allowed to travel within the country. The Chinese Communist Party did willfully spread the virus that probably began in one of the Wuhan laboratories.

