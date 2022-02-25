Twitter Goes Full Soviet, Beyond Censoring COV and Elections

Twitter is very left-wing and very corrupt. They almost always censor only the Right. They use excuses like it’s dangerous to spread misinformation about COVID or it’s a threat to democracy to say the election of 2020 was stolen.

Twitter now says it will monitor “emerging narratives” about the Ukraine war that will be censored if they represent a violation of the company’s policies.

Twitter began deleting tweets and suspending accounts that had posted videos of Russian tank divisions and helicopters heading to Ukraine. Then they made the announcement.

Anything that makes Biden look bad is going to be deleted.

After people complained, they restored them with this announcement:

“We took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error,” the statement said, adding, “We’ve been proactively monitoring for emerging narratives that are violative of our policies.”

Twitter accounts sharing video from Ukraine are being suspended when they’re needed most https://t.co/88VI7qCtSt pic.twitter.com/yEo6aVfUS4 — The Verge (@verge) February 23, 2022

So, when are they going to delete Russia? They’re terrorists who are murdering people. For that matter, when are they going to sanction the Ayatollah or violent communists?

hey people, let’s demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms they should not be allowed to use these platforms to promote their image while brutally killing the Ukrainian people @TwitterSupport — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

