CDC Scammers Change Mask Guidelines DRAMATICALLY

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on February 25 changed their key measure for mask-wearing so dramatically that it looks like they’ve been scamming us all along.

The federal agency now says nearly three-quarters of Americans don’t need to wear masks because they live in areas with low or medium community risk from COVID-19, according to The Epoch Times.

This announcement comes as the CDC switched from using only COV-19 cases and took other metrics into account, such as hospitalizations.

“This approach focuses on directing our prevention efforts towards protecting people at high risk for severe ailments and preventing hospitals. and healthcare systems,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, told reporters on a call.

We “came up with indicators, including new hospital admissions and hospital beds utilized, and comprehensive them with case incidents to really create a packet of metrics to be able to understand what’s happening at the local level,” she added.

The CDC will count all hospitalizations, regardless of whether the patients were admitted because of COVID-19 or tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted for another reason.

That’s still corrupt. We don’t count people with MERS, Sepsis, or pneumonia if they are hospitalized or dying from something else. It’s usually mentioned as a contributing factor.

Prior to this, the CDC counted “as few as 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days, or the percentage of positive tests was at least 8 percent in the same timeframe.”

A county with as few as 100 cases per 100,000 people was considered a high-risk county.

Using this scheme, “over 95 percent of the country on Feb. 25 was labeled substantial or high risk, even though COVID-19 cases have plunged in recent weeks and just 77,458 cases were recorded nationwide on Feb. 23.”

Now only 37% of US counties are considered high risk and the rest are not advised to wear masks unless they have COV or were exposed.

The CDC was continually pressured to change this guideline for months, especially now that we know they were counting people dying or hospitalized from COVID if it was actually from something else.

We also know they have been hiding key data and say. they will continue to hide data on boosters.

