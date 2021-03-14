Twitter locks people out for saying ‘Memphis’ – update

By
M. Dowling
-
3

If you mention the name of this city in Tennessee, you will be locked out for it. They must have some kind of Maoist-built AI system.

UPDATE

Achtung!

I falsely assumed it was a mistake. They’re still doing it. We’re already shadow-banned into non-existence so it doesn’t make much difference to us. Look at this:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  3. A couple days ago Facebook banned me for 24 hours for saying that BLM burn cities down, Facebook added that I was inciting violence.

    I was DENOUNCING violence.

    and the violence of BLM is a DOCUMENTED FACT.

    but facebook said that inciting violence was why I was banned for 24 hours!!??

    Leftists who have power are totalitarian dictators ( from Zuckerburg to Pelosi ), and people who support and vote left are imbeciles.

  4. I agree with Canadian Friend comment however i don’t use either twitter or FB and I enjoy the Food and music in Memphis.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.