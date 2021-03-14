Twitter locks people out for saying ‘Memphis’ – update









If you mention the name of this city in Tennessee, you will be locked out for it. They must have some kind of Maoist-built AI system.

Don’t say the name of the city in Tennessee you will be locked for it. pic.twitter.com/0MSo7CPME3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 14, 2021

UPDATE

Achtung!

I falsely assumed it was a mistake. They’re still doing it. We’re already shadow-banned into non-existence so it doesn’t make much difference to us. Look at this:

Related