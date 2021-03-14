Twitter locks people out for saying ‘Memphis’ – update

If you mention the name of this city in Tennessee, you will be locked out for it. They must have some kind of Maoist-built AI system.
Don’t say the name of the city in Tennessee you will be locked for it. pic.twitter.com/0MSo7CPME3
UPDATE
Achtung!
I falsely assumed it was a mistake. They’re still doing it. We’re already shadow-banned into non-existence so it doesn’t make much difference to us. Look at this:
There’s always a way around:
Sihpmem
Phemmis
Shipmem
Mihpsem
A couple days ago Facebook banned me for 24 hours for saying that BLM burn cities down, Facebook added that I was inciting violence.
I was DENOUNCING violence.
and the violence of BLM is a DOCUMENTED FACT.
but facebook said that inciting violence was why I was banned for 24 hours!!??
Leftists who have power are totalitarian dictators ( from Zuckerburg to Pelosi ), and people who support and vote left are imbeciles.
I agree with Canadian Friend comment however i don’t use either twitter or FB and I enjoy the Food and music in Memphis.