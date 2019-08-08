Twitter locks team Mitch out of their account, Reporter told to delete tweet

By
S.Noble
-
1

For two days, MSM and Democrats trashed the President non-stop, blaming him for the recent mass murders he had nothing to do with causing. The hate is coming from the left. That was followed by a leftist mob appearing in front of Mitch McConnell’s house to abuse him.

The social media lunatics weren’t concerned about the threats to Mitch, quite the opposite.

Twitter locked the Team Mitch account because the Team posted a video of the protesters outside Mitch McConnell’s home cursing out Mitch and threatening to kill him. It went against their “violent threats policy.”

However, as Chuck Ross of Daily Caller wrote, Twitter allowed ‘Massacre Mitch’ to trend all day.

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra was asked to delete a tweet of the protest.

He posted these and they are still up

Moscow Mitch is fine with Twitter.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply