Twitter locks team Mitch out of their account, Reporter told to delete tweet

For two days, MSM and Democrats trashed the President non-stop, blaming him for the recent mass murders he had nothing to do with causing. The hate is coming from the left. That was followed by a leftist mob appearing in front of Mitch McConnell’s house to abuse him.

The social media lunatics weren’t concerned about the threats to Mitch, quite the opposite.

Twitter locked the Team Mitch account because the Team posted a video of the protesters outside Mitch McConnell’s home cursing out Mitch and threatening to kill him. It went against their “violent threats policy.”

However, as Chuck Ross of Daily Caller wrote, Twitter allowed ‘Massacre Mitch’ to trend all day.

NEW: Twitter says it locked @Team_Mitch‘s account for violating its “violent threats policy” by posting a video of protesters calling for violence against McConnell. McConnell campaign manager notes that Twitter allowed “Massacre Mitch” to trend. https://t.co/hQs6BK9L4p — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 7, 2019

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra was asked to delete a tweet of the protest.

Twitter asked me yesterday to delete this tweet: It showed a person allegedly calling for violence against Mitch McConnell The person appears to be a BLM activist who has met with Elizabeth Warren I said no and they suspended me *and* McConnell’s re-election campaign THREAD: pic.twitter.com/RSospX3212 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 7, 2019

He posted these and they are still up

Far-left protester at McConnell’s home targets his wife: “F*ck Elaine! F*ck Elaine! F*ck Elaine!” pic.twitter.com/Wexf8ZtsVI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Far-left protester on white people: “They’ve been terrorists since the beginning of this G-d damn country, b*tch. You’re a terrorist, Mitch!” pic.twitter.com/snUInQfNO7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Far-left protesters admit they are losers, scream at McConnell: “We’ve got nowhere to be, buddy” pic.twitter.com/MSTnLoBpUe — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Protester: “F*ck yo neck, b*tch. … Must be nice to have healthcare, b*tch. … Murder Turtle! Murder Turtle! Murder Turtle! … Thoughts and prayers, b*tch. … F*ck yo thoughts and prayers … F*ck you, f*ck yo wife, f*ck everything you stand for” pic.twitter.com/xuTKMmXwKX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Far-left protester: “We’re at McConnell’s house. This b*tch think he about to get some rest … F*ck Mitch! … He’s in there nursing his little broken arm, he should have broken his little raggedy wrinkled ass neck” pic.twitter.com/jJ5sV4tfxN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Moscow Mitch is fine with Twitter.

This just made my day…@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell’s speech was drowned out by local protestors chanting “MOSCOW MITCH.”#TheResistance is strong in Kentucky!pic.twitter.com/yass4oqdfe — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) August 7, 2019