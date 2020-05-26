Twitter mob thinks they have the right to destroy a woman in a park

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Twitter mob is after a white woman, a VP of Investment Solutions at Franklin Templeton, who told a bird watcher, a black man, she was calling the police on him and telling them he threatened her life.

A partial clip suggests she, Amy Cooper, is racist and lying about the man in a park, Christian Cooper, no relation to her. He told her to leash her dog as required in the park, and it appears she overreacted.

This clip doesn’t tell the whole story, but both the woman and the man have explained themselves since.

The Twitter mob only had the clip to go by and when they began trying to destroy her. Why are they involved? To sound moral? What right do they have?

This is the clip filmed by Mr. Cooper after the argument went on for a while:

The birder’s — Mr. Cooper’s sister — posted the clip:

PRIOR TO THE FILMING

We know from CNN, Faceboo, and Apple TV what happened.

Amy Cooper said prior to the filming that he came running at her screaming.

“He was running in an open field. This man, he was bird watching. He came out of the bush,” she said, adding that Christian Cooper, no relation, was screaming at her.

Christian Cooper says the dog was “tearing through the plantings,” and he told Amy Cooper the dog needed to be on a leash. He says he was not screaming at Amy Cooper, and “was actually pretty calm.”

The two went back-and-forth about the dog leash.

Christian Cooper, according to his Facebook post, then told Amy Cooper: “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.”

“I didn’t know what that meant. When you’re alone in a wooded area, that’s absolutely terrifying right?” Amy Cooper said.

That’s when Christian Cooper says he pulled out dog treats. He told CNN he keeps dog treats with him to get dog owners to put their dogs on leashes. Christian Cooper said dog owners, in his experience, hate it when a stranger feeds their dog treats and immediately restrain their dogs afterward.

Amy Cooper says he was throwing them at her dog, Christian Cooper says he never threw any treats.

And that’s when he started recording the incident, Christian Cooper said on Facebook.

THE TRANSCRIPT OF THE TAPE

And that’s the point at which Christian Cooper began taping.

The video begins with Amy Cooper pulling her dog by the collar and telling Christian Cooper to stop recording.

“Please don’t come close to me,” Christian Cooper says, as she approaches

“Sir, I’m asking you to stop recording me,” Amy Cooper says.

He asks her again not to come close.

That’s when Amy Cooper says she’s going to call the police.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she says.

“Please tell them whatever you like,” Christian Cooper says.

The New York Police Department told CNN when officers responded, neither Christian Cooper nor Amy Cooper was present. No arrests or summonses were made, according to NYPD.

SHE SAID SHE WAS JUST SCARED

“I think I was just scared,” Amy Cooper said. “When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.”

She told CNN that since the video was posted, her “entire life is being destroyed right now.”

She has been placed on administrative leave by her employer, investment company Franklin Templeton.

“We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind. While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave,” the company’s statement read.

The incident is being pointed to as another example of white people calling the police on African Americans for mundane things.

“I videotaped it because I thought it was important to document things,” Christian Cooper said. “Unfortunately we live in an era with things like Ahmaud Arbery, where black men are seen as targets. This woman thought she could exploit that to her advantage, and I wasn’t having it.”

THE APOLOGY & THE MOB

Asked if he’d accept her apology, Christian Cooper told CNN he would “if it’s genuine and if she plans on keeping her dog on a leash in the Ramble going forward, then we have no issues with each other.”

The Twitter mafia began calling her company, Franklin Templeton to get her fired. They also made calls, demanding her dog be taken away. She has allegedly been suspended, and the company has stopped answering calls. #FireHer, #FireAmyCooper and #Mr. Cooper have been trending since last night.

The mob called her an animal abuser and her dog, recently adopted is back in the shelter until a decision is made.

TWITTER MOB INTERVENES TO DESTROY HER

What I don’t understand about these virtue signalers on Twitter is why they think they have the right to destroy her. And why does Jack Dorsey allow these mobs to form and take people down? The problem is between the two Coopers.

The vicious attack by the Twitter mafia started without much information and it continues:

 

There are thousands of these tweets. But there were a few who expressed concern.

