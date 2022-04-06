Twitter Says They Don’t Much Care What Company Owners Want

Twitter just released a statement and, basically, they don’t care about shareholders’ wishes (even though they own the company). The WOKES will do whatever they want.

Let the firings begin!

WOKE Twitter says it has no plans to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s permanently suspended account, according to a new report.

“Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules,” the company told DailyMail.com on Tuesday. “Our policy decisions are not determined by the Board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions. As always our Board plays an important advisory and feedback role across the entirety of our service. Our day to day operations and decisions are made by Twitter management and employees,” the company added.

Impartiality??? HAHAHAHAHA!

We await Elon Musk’s response.

They are looking to add an edit button but that’s not their problem.

ELON DOESN’t LOVE CANCEL CULTURE

How will Elon Musk handle the WOKEs? He’s not a fan and they use Twitter to destroy peoples’ lives. There isn’t much he can do.

He said recently, “At it’s heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful…it gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue”

“Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate basically?”

He nailed it.

“At it’s heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful…it gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armoured in false virtue” …says @elonmusk, who just bought a majority share in the internet’s beating heart of woke. pic.twitter.com/uV87EZwBCN — Politico (@Politic56721677) April 5, 2022

