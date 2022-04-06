Twitter Says They Don’t Much Care What Company Owners Want

Twitter just released a statement and, basically, they don’t care about shareholders’ wishes (even though they own the company). The WOKES will do whatever they want.
Let the firings begin!
WOKE Twitter says it has no plans to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s permanently suspended account, according to a new report.
“Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules,” the company told DailyMail.com on Tuesday. “Our policy decisions are not determined by the Board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions. As always our Board plays an important advisory and feedback role across the entirety of our service. Our day to day operations and decisions are made by Twitter management and employees,” the company added.
Impartiality??? HAHAHAHAHA!
We await Elon Musk’s response.
They are looking to add an edit button but that’s not their problem.
ELON DOESN’t LOVE CANCEL CULTURE
How will Elon Musk handle the WOKEs? He’s not a fan and they use Twitter to destroy peoples’ lives. There isn’t much he can do.
He said recently, “At it’s heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary and hateful…it gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue”
“Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate basically?”
He nailed it.
This could be a learning moment for the WOKE, lose your job because you’re a Fascist. Since the Woke are only about a third of America, maybe we should look at Social Scoring and start sending the WOKE to the Poor Farm. Maybe some time on an actual farm picking crops in the hot sun might wake these people up to reality.
Elon should start the firing with whoever released the statement.
Don’t get too excited folks. Twitter pulled a slick move on Musk and put him on the Board. As a Board member you are only allowed a max percentage of holdings. If Musk chose not to be on the Board, he could continue purchasing a much larger percentage and possibly takeover Twitter.
Sorry but I don’t see this as the “end” of anything.