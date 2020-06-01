Twitter seems okay with the calls for a real revolution, it’s trending

By
M. Dowling
-
2

CALLING FOR A COMMUNIST REVOLUTION — A REAL ONE

The “largely peaceful” protesters are calling for a real revolution. It’s trending on Twitter, and apparently that’s okay with Twitter.

Jack Dorsey and his team of censors aren’t taking these tweets down, even though they are inciting violence. That’s what they thought President Trump was doing with his harmless tweet about looting leading to shooting which it does.

But here we have people organizing the downfall of our government and that’s not a problem.

These people are all communists.

Many do come from out of the area. They are being bussed in and they are funded by someone(s).

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply