Twitter seems okay with the calls for a real revolution, it’s trending

CALLING FOR A COMMUNIST REVOLUTION — A REAL ONE

The “largely peaceful” protesters are calling for a real revolution. It’s trending on Twitter, and apparently that’s okay with Twitter.

Jack Dorsey and his team of censors aren’t taking these tweets down, even though they are inciting violence. That’s what they thought President Trump was doing with his harmless tweet about looting leading to shooting which it does.

But here we have people organizing the downfall of our government and that’s not a problem.

Do you want a revolution? You could have had a political revolution. Now you’re going to get a REAL revolution. https://t.co/Zqq68S3AxL — Nick Brana – #PeoplesParty (@nick_brana) May 31, 2020

These people are all communists.

“Do you want a revolution” FUCK YEAH BURN THIS BITCH DOWN, WE WILL FEAST ON THE RICH AND EVERYONE WILL BE EQUAL pic.twitter.com/fSn9Le4UQM — ximena__ (@x__mdc) May 31, 2020

“do you want a revolution” is trending and GOD YES, FUCKING YES I DO. Burn it down, lets do as the song says, lets bring about a new world from the ashes of the old. We can do better, we – the working classes, LGBT people, people of colour, Black and Brown people – DESERVE better — black lives matter though (@ascottishdude) May 31, 2020

Many do come from out of the area. They are being bussed in and they are funded by someone(s).

Antifa, BLM and other “Agitorgs” are setting up already in Huntington Beach CA. They are all being bussed and imported in- these agitators do NOT live in the cities they are coming in to destroy. They’re putting on a show & they are taking ‘stage orders.’ At our expense of course pic.twitter.com/QhmeJ2ksEy — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) May 31, 2020