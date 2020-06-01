Hundreds of rioters run wild in Democrat city of Santa Monica

Hundreds of rioters, likely Democrats, are running wild in the Democrat city of Santa Monica. It is run by Democrats. The people in charge can’t and don’t control their cities.

When Democrats demand you give up your 2nd Amendment, think about how well they protect their citizens.

Amazon trucks looted in Santa Monica, CA. pic.twitter.com/EbLoIruSgw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

Scary scene in Santa Monica: Man is attacked after reportedly coming to the aid of a woman who was shoved off her bicycle @CryptoWick pic.twitter.com/USMbVm6OSJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

This is reportedly in Santa Monica, California Democrats control the entire state and they are intentionally letting this happen Keep in mind, these are the people who want to confiscate your guns pic.twitter.com/BlWXYJtPSQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 31, 2020

Santa Monica is run by Democrats. You get what you vote for. https://t.co/nZVAJwojYA — The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us! (@NolteNC) May 31, 2020

Rioters looted a Citibank in Santa Monica. pic.twitter.com/uCMth6hpkL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 1, 2020

THEYRE BLOCKING EXITS IN SANTA MONICA GET OUT OR GET TO SAFETY pic.twitter.com/SXN1jy6uxG — hardinᵇˡᵐ (@mmithcanyon) May 31, 2020