Twitter suspended satirical site Babylon Bee for posting…satire

Babylon Bee, whose tagline on Twitter is ‘fake news you can trust,’ is a very funny satirical site — conservative satire. It was suspended by Twitter, followed by the hashtag, #FreetheBee, which trended. They were unsuspended minutes later, but other suspended satirical sites remain suspended.

They were suspended for manipulation and spam.

Twitter made a mistake suspending Babylon Bee since they had no idea they are one of the biggest conservative satirical sites in America.

Titania McGrath, NPC Daily, Liberal Larry, Based Lindsey, Excellence Worldwide, and Jarvis DuPont, conservative parody sites, have all recently been suspended.

Not all of them are back.

What’s really funny, and this isn’t satire, the Chinese Communist Party and the Ayatollah of Iran pour out their venomous propaganda every day. @Jack has no problem with that.

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS IN THE WORLD OF TWITTER CENSORSHIP

First, they were suspended.

BREAKING: It appears the Babylon Bee’s Twitter account has been suspended pic.twitter.com/KUadrxKnlM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 17, 2020

Only @Jack could suspend a satirical site for platform manipulation and spam.

Satire is not allowed! Jokes are spam!

The left is at war with Babylon Bee, probably because of their success.

I don’t take remuneration for anything, and I’ve been offered a lot, believe me. When I endorse something, it’s because I surely love it. And, man, I love the ⁦@TheBabylonBee⁩. Of course, Twitter is trying to destroy them, and no doubt will, sadly… https://t.co/BQQaicEZmw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 17, 2020

The left’s war on the Babylon Bee is like something out of the Babylon Bee. https://t.co/9jruInLn8l — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 17, 2020

But they’re back!

The left feels conservatives are not allowed to be funny! That’s probably because they can’t do memes or satire without getting mean.

Every dollar goes toward helping us conservatives develop more than one joke. — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 17, 2020

@Jack’s perfect non-biased censors couldn’t tell the site was satire — an honest mistake.

Babylon Bee Trending News (who could tell it’s satire?):