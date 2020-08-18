Annoying Chris Wallace claims Michelle O ‘flayed, sliced, diced Donald Trump

Fox News skewed their panel of commenters about the opening night of the DNC last night with Trump hater Chris Wallace. Also on the panel were Bret Baier, Dana Perino, and Brit Hume.

Yahoo reported they “heaped praise” on Michelle Obama’s pre-recorded DNC speech. Chris Wallace was the real problem as a wholly biased commenter, but the panel also should have corrected some of Michelle’s bald-faced lies.

DEMOCRAT CHRIS WALLACE USES MICHELLE TO TRASH TRUMP

Chris Wallace said, “She really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump, talking about the chaos and confusion, and lack of empathy, especially coming from this president and this White House. And again, very practical. Not just, ‘This is what your feelings should be.’ But you gotta get out, you gotta vote, you gotta convince your neighbors to vote. This was a very effective speech.”

Wallace is the ‘reporter’ who said Christine Blasey Ford was “very credible, very credible, very credible,” all while Justice Kavanaugh was deprived of due process.

Democrats are creating the chaos with their street thugs in antifa and BLM and their wholly-Soros-owned subsidiaries.

WHAT THE OTHERS SAID

Dana thought she did a good job, but she’s not one who would call her out. Dana never really says anything memorable.

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume questioned the accuracy of some of Obama’s statements, saying it was “laced with exaggerations and distortions,” but he agreed on the effectiveness of the speech.

It was undoubtedly effective with her crew but anyone who knows what is really going on wasn’t impressed.

Bret Baier claims Fox hasn’t changed, but it has. They don’t really question, investigate, or follow up any longer. They have way too many leftists coming on to lie.

DEMS PROMOTE THE CHAOS AND THEN BLAME TRUMP

Without naming the President, the former First Lady trashed Trump and asserted that he “cannot meet this moment.”

“He is clearly in over his head. It is what it is,” she said.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” Michelle Obama said.

Democrats are promoting violence, crimes, and riots, and then turning around and blaming President Trump for the chaos. It’s their strategy to get an incompetent, stupid man and his hard-left running mate into office. It’s a Soviet-style propaganda tactic.

Michelle Obama was back on infuriatingly repeated the lie about children in cages. Her husband built those ‘cages:’

Nobody tell @MichelleObama who built those cages pic.twitter.com/IepTNsApUB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2020

PRESENT TRUMP RESPONDS

President Trump responded to her, explaining he’s in office because of what Barack Obama did:

….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

He also said the Obama-Biden administration was one of the most corrupt in history. Obama was caught spying on his campaign, “the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country:”

The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

“Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consultation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

The chaos, division, and hate is their fault.

The entire event was as phony as they are, with propaganda and great marketing techniques.

Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that they presented a “dystopian” picture of the country. And the unusual format, at the first-ever virtual political convention, also raised eyebrows as videos of musical performances and news-style segments hosted by Eva Longoria were interspersed with remarks from lawmakers.

That’s true. Their agenda for handling it is terrifying.