Twitter takes down a Trump meme with his photo on it

Twitter took down the President’s meme because the hate-filled NY Times complained they used their photo – of the President. That, of course, is a ruse. Twitter and the NY Times hate the President and simply want to embarrass him.

NEW: Twitter removes meme from Trump tweet after The New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo, filed a complaint – @axios pic.twitter.com/jZxOq0XMvO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 2, 2020

Axios reported that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the tweet in question had been actioned due to a DMCA complaint from a rights holder. A Times spokesperson confirmed that it filed the take-down notice and that Twitter took action.

The photo shows a picture taken by Damon Winter, a Pulitzer-Prize winning photographer for The New York Times. The photo was taken by The Times to accompany a feature it wrote on then-candidate Donald Trump in 2015.

