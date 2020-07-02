Harvard grad gets fired from premier firm for threatening to stab people, blames Trump

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Harvard graduate Claira Janover is upset because she was fired from a major accounting firm [Deloitte] for saying she would stab people if they said ‘All Lives Matter’ and teach them as they bleed out. She is, of course, blaming President Trump and Trump supporters. As she blames it on the right, the left is coming out to praise her.

The unrepentant former employee of Deloitte also has a lucrative GoFundMe set up to make money off it.

She also referred to ‘caucasity,’ and one might consider her a racist based on that. Caucasity is in the urban dictionary and means the ‘audacity of white people.’

Watch the clips:

She was fired because she said she would stab anyone who says, ‘All lives matter:”

She received 44.3K likes on TikTok for this lie, ‘Trump broke me’:

I didn’t see any threats against her, just comments like this:

REACTIONS FROM THE LEFT

SHE’S LOOKING TO MAKE A QUICK BUCK OFF IT

