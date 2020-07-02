Harvard grad gets fired from premier firm for threatening to stab people, blames Trump

Harvard graduate Claira Janover is upset because she was fired from a major accounting firm [Deloitte] for saying she would stab people if they said ‘All Lives Matter’ and teach them as they bleed out. She is, of course, blaming President Trump and Trump supporters. As she blames it on the right, the left is coming out to praise her.

The unrepentant former employee of Deloitte also has a lucrative GoFundMe set up to make money off it.

She also referred to ‘caucasity,’ and one might consider her a racist based on that. Caucasity is in the urban dictionary and means the ‘audacity of white people.’

Here she is in all her woke glory threatening to stab people, and then explaining the lessons she'll teach them as they "bleed out." In a separate video she is in shock because she just got fired for her demented ravings. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 2, 2020

She was fired because she said she would stab anyone who says, ‘All lives matter:”

Well, you did say you were going to stab anyone who said all lives matter, and now you'll have time to do that! So, hey, look on the bright side… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 2, 2020

She received 44.3K likes on TikTok for this lie, 'Trump broke me':

I didn’t see any threats against her, just comments like this:

What the hell’s happened to @Harvard?!

One of its Senior students Claire Janover makes manic film where she declaims that “I’ma stab you if you support All Lives Matter”

What do you teach on your Gov & Psychology course?

Revised my view of Harvard Is this Affirmative Action? pic.twitter.com/Ft5pp3O2QZ — sherrif Corey (@CoreySherrif) June 30, 2020

The fact that Claire Janover takes no accountability for her actions & doesn't understand that her termination isn't about race makes @Harvard all the more laughable. This is the problem I have with "book smart" schools overflowing w/ entitlement. — $ (@rsonbos) July 2, 2020

REACTIONS FROM THE LEFT

People like #ClaireJanover are the only reason why I have faith in humanity. @Harvard is lucky to have you! Keep your head up and for what it's worth, I think you are hilarious! #blacklivesmatter — Shannon Hahn (@shanhahn24) June 30, 2020

#ClaireJanover did nothing wrong and in fact, everything right: she’s hilarious & unproblematic.

#ClaireJanover did nothing wrong and in fact, everything right: she's hilarious & unproblematic.

she's under attack because a conservative shared a vid of her talking about white supremacy ?? and doxxed her ?? i can't imagine why this would get her in trouble with her college — guess who's back? (@backtothetweetr) July 1, 2020

Claira Janover was unfairly fired from her job after right wing trolls accused her of racism, support her she needs your help!#ClairaJanover #ClaireJanover

— 甜欣 (@Cxxx00616) July 2, 2020

SHE’S LOOKING TO MAKE A QUICK BUCK OFF IT

Claire Janover really loves godundme. What a piece of shit. — Phat Brat (@davenalicia) July 2, 2020