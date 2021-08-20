Woke General Milley says Taliban’s not interfering with evacuation as they shoot at people

















The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who is very WOKE, said the Taliban are not interfering with the evacuation. He said this as people who are trying to get into the airport are shot at and beaten.

He says it with a straight face.

Watch:

Pentagon correspondent Jeff Schogol of Task & Purpose posted the first video on Thursday of the barrier the Taiban placed between all of Afghanistan and the Hamid Karzai airport.

Schogol reported the Taliban is blocking Afghan citizens with proper travel credentials from reaching the airport, making US military helpless.

“An Afghan man sent me this video which he said was raked outside Kabul airport today. How are Americans and Afghans supposed to get through this?” Schogol asked.

“The Taliban prevented properly credentialed Afghans from entering Hamid Karzai International Airport through the East Gate today,” Schogol wrote in another tweet.

An Afghan man sent me this video which he said was raked outside Kabul airport today. How are Americans and Afghans supposed to get through this? pic.twitter.com/PjRTvof5p5 — Jeff Schogol (@JeffSchogol) August 19, 2021

Here’s another:

Kabul airport now

pic.twitter.com/743y2AULrh — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) August 19, 2021

It’s going swimmingly:

This is the scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul pic.twitter.com/zCrfszWTBx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2021

Yeah, this is great, Milley.

US troops take a baby over the wire into the secure area of Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan. Troops on the ground are having to deal with some truly challenging conditions they probably never expected to ever experience. As a father, this breaks my heart. What a world we live in. pic.twitter.com/qDsWLvYj7c — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 19, 2021

And Joe Biden said during his interview with George Stephanopoulos, “no one” would’ve predicted the Taliban would agree “to provide safe passage for Americans to get out.”

Biden: The Taliban faces an “existential crisis”; “they care about whether they have food to eat, whether they have an income that can make any money & run an economy” Adds, “no one” would’ve predicted the Taliban would agree “to provide safe passage for Americans to get out” pic.twitter.com/VdWUR344VQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2021

