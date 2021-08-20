Woke General Milley says Taliban’s not interfering with evacuation as they shoot at people

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who is very WOKE, said the Taliban are not interfering with the evacuation. He said this as people who are trying to get into the airport are shot at and beaten.

He says it with a straight face.

Watch:

Pentagon correspondent Jeff Schogol of Task & Purpose posted the first video on Thursday of the barrier the Taiban placed between all of Afghanistan and the Hamid Karzai airport.

Schogol reported the Taliban is blocking Afghan citizens with proper travel credentials from reaching the airport, making US military helpless.

“An Afghan man sent me this video which he said was raked outside Kabul airport today. How are Americans and Afghans supposed to get through this?” Schogol asked.

“The Taliban prevented properly credentialed Afghans from entering Hamid Karzai International Airport through the East Gate today,” Schogol wrote in another tweet.

Here’s another:

It’s going swimmingly:

Yeah, this is great, Milley.

 

And Joe Biden said during his interview with George Stephanopoulos, “no one” would’ve predicted the Taliban would agree “to provide safe passage for Americans to get out.”


