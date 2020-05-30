Twitteratis were offended when Trump used the word ‘thugs’ but not when Obama used it

The left was offended by the President’s use of the word ‘thugs’ in his third censored tweet this week.

‘Thugs, thugs, thugs’ trended this morning on the platform. As it happens, many of the ‘thugs’ and ringleaders in Minneapolis were white leaders, including Antifa. ‘Thugs’ is a good word and we should never give it up.

No one will ever find a definition of ‘thugs’ that says it refers to people who are black. White liberals/leftists make up this stuff. They’re trying to ruin the language.

I have used the word many times over the years, and it was almost always to reference nasty white people, like the mob, dock workers, or violent criminals.

Nonetheless, the crazy left thinks it means something it doesn’t:

We don’t even criticize former President Obama for using the word. We applaud his use of descriptive adjectives.

The critics are hypocrites. They had no problem with Obama using the word.

Twitter has censored three of the President’s tweets this week, but they can’t seem to find the hateful venom spewed by the left. I try to help them with that by reporting the hatemongers, but, still, they can’t seem to find them.

THE THUGS TWEET

President Trump’s tweet was censored this morning by the leftist Twitter fact-checkers for “glorifying violence,” although it’s obvious their fine sensibilities were disturbed by the word, ‘thugs.’

As famed law professor, Jonathan Turley wrote, the standard Twitter has established is “ambiguous and subjective.” That’s true of many of Twitter’s rules. That’s so they can subjectively censor people.

President Trump explained what he meant, and it was harmless and factual, as he said.

Twitter’s head of integrity, Yoel Roth, whose job it is to seek out offenders, literally hates the President (the ‘racist tangerine’) and people on the right, but we are told we must believe he’s objective.

Sure, Jack.

LOOK AT THIS HORROR

Meanwhile, as Twitter continues its vendetta over tweets, peoples’ lives are being ruined by outsiders paid by people like George Soros to create mayhem.

