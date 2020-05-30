Twitteratis were offended when Trump used the word ‘thugs’ but not when Obama used it

The left was offended by the President’s use of the word ‘thugs’ in his third censored tweet this week.

‘Thugs, thugs, thugs’ trended this morning on the platform. As it happens, many of the ‘thugs’ and ringleaders in Minneapolis were white leaders, including Antifa. ‘Thugs’ is a good word and we should never give it up.

No one will ever find a definition of ‘thugs’ that says it refers to people who are black. White liberals/leftists make up this stuff. They’re trying to ruin the language.

I have used the word many times over the years, and it was almost always to reference nasty white people, like the mob, dock workers, or violent criminals.

Nonetheless, the crazy left thinks it means something it doesn’t:

“We are not thugs…Thats’s just a derogatory term for the n-word.” -Protester pic.twitter.com/ct8fwjWSMB — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

We don’t even criticize former President Obama for using the word. We applaud his use of descriptive adjectives.

The critics are hypocrites. They had no problem with Obama using the word.

Barack Obama called Baltimore rioters THUGS and there was no outrage RT THIS SO PEOPLE CAN SEE

They don’t want people to see this. President Trump is not racist he was just calling like it is. Those rioters are thugs.#JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatters #AllLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/E2hzFOS7mT — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 29, 2020

Twitter has censored three of the President’s tweets this week, but they can’t seem to find the hateful venom spewed by the left. I try to help them with that by reporting the hatemongers, but, still, they can’t seem to find them.

THE THUGS TWEET

President Trump’s tweet was censored this morning by the leftist Twitter fact-checkers for “glorifying violence,” although it’s obvious their fine sensibilities were disturbed by the word, ‘thugs.’

As famed law professor, Jonathan Turley wrote, the standard Twitter has established is “ambiguous and subjective.” That’s true of many of Twitter’s rules. That’s so they can subjectively censor people.

The latest move by Twitter against President Trump will only fuel calls for government intervention. The standard of “glorifying violence” is so ambiguous and subjective that it could be used against everything from War and Peace to Looney Tunes episodes…https://t.co/ilMkhMykXm — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 29, 2020

President Trump explained what he meant, and it was harmless and factual, as he said.

….It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter’s head of integrity, Yoel Roth, whose job it is to seek out offenders, literally hates the President (the ‘racist tangerine’) and people on the right, but we are told we must believe he’s objective.

Sure, Jack.

LOOK AT THIS HORROR

Meanwhile, as Twitter continues its vendetta over tweets, peoples’ lives are being ruined by outsiders paid by people like George Soros to create mayhem.

Black Firefighter Spent His Life Savings To Open A Bar. Then Minneapolis Looters Burned It Down via @AndrewKerrNC https://t.co/ohEhLD3pHd — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 29, 2020

🚨🚨 INCREDIBLE VIDEO This is heart breaking listening to this black man watching his business being looted. Watch right to very end. #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/wKfnczkcgD — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) May 29, 2020

Rioters in Minneapolis burned down a low income housing project last night. Can they be any dumber? pic.twitter.com/52dBUSfj3b — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 28, 2020