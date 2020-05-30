White House under brief lockdown as Democrats riot in several cities

M. Dowling
The White House was under a brief lockdown on Friday night as protests/riots raged in several U.S. cities allegedly over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. The rioters, to distinguish them from actual protesters, are simply troublemakers and criminals.

These Democrat rioters are phonies. Does anyone actually believe they all care about George Floyd?

As the White House was locked down, reporters were moved into the West Wing for safety.

MINNEAPOLIS

This Tucker segment is great:

ATLANTA

In Atlanta, the lunatic Democrats (Black Lives Matter, Antifa) are destroying police cars.

They were vandalizing the CNN Center and using it for soapbox lectures;

NEW YORK CITY

HOUSTON

THIS CLOWN IS TALKING FROM HIS BASEMENT

