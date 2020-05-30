White House under brief lockdown as Democrats riot in several cities

The White House was under a brief lockdown on Friday night as protests/riots raged in several U.S. cities allegedly over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. The rioters, to distinguish them from actual protesters, are simply troublemakers and criminals.

These Democrat rioters are phonies. Does anyone actually believe they all care about George Floyd?

As the White House was locked down, reporters were moved into the West Wing for safety.

MINNEAPOLIS

This Tucker segment is great:

Powerful Tucker Carlson Segment On The Minneapolis Riots & Our Feckless Leaders On Both Sides “They’ll feed you pointless symbolic victories & expect you to celebrate like you’ve actually won something. But when the mob comes, they’re gone, you’re on your own.” pic.twitter.com/bPzSixVw5d — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 30, 2020

Black Firefighter Spent His Life Savings To Open A Bar. Then Minneapolis Looters Burned It Down https://t.co/4RyJE5S53H — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 30, 2020

Gas deployed by police in Minneapolis. https://t.co/LrgcnSHQz8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020

ATLANTA

In Atlanta, the lunatic Democrats (Black Lives Matter, Antifa) are destroying police cars.

Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

They were vandalizing the CNN Center and using it for soapbox lectures;

Protesters in #Atlanta making powerful statements in front of the CNN center. 1 police car burned, dozens of clashes, and multiple flags burned at the #JusticeForGeorge protest. pic.twitter.com/LPCZxdZQfz — Kaabi (@alkaabimi) May 30, 2020

Atlanta protesters burn American flag in front of CNN Center #GeorgeFloyddeath pic.twitter.com/89FLqW0GYt — ivan (@ivan8848) May 29, 2020

NEW YORK CITY

Unrest began to spread at Barclays Center in NYC 20 minutes ago. That means the situation before nightfall is at risk of spiraling in Atlanta, DC, NYC, Minneapolis, and possibly LA and Houston as well. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/1YA2IS52ve — Shahab (@SSMoghadam) May 29, 2020

Protestors from Foley square have made the trek to Brooklyn crossing the Bridge to join the Barclays Demo. #nycprotest #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/R3z3SalpqY — Nondo Issa Khari bin Ife (@IssaKhari) May 29, 2020

HOUSTON

Downtown Houston ..Police already escalating the situation. This is how it began in Minneapolis. Minneapolis District Attorney is a disgrace. 3rd degree manslaughter is an insult to George Floyd’s memory. Chauvin knew what he was doing. Rioting in 3 – 2… #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/bVLS8xbcqN — InstantMedia (@MediaIndustria1) May 29, 2020

THIS CLOWN IS TALKING FROM HIS BASEMENT

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden expressed his concern following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saying that the ‘soul of America is at stake’ https://t.co/D7TDyFbR1E pic.twitter.com/LVa633dyJn — Reuters (@Reuters) May 30, 2020