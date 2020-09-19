Twitter’s senior public policy guy is helping Biden

Carlos Monje left Twitter’s Washington, D.C. office Thursday, according to Politico, after helping to host a fundraiser for the Democratic nominee this week. He is now serving on Biden’s transition team.

The outlet reported that Monje has served on Biden’s infrastructure policy committee, although it’s unclear what his role will be on the transition team.

HE’S A HILLARY-BIDEN OPERATIVE

According to a LinkedIn profile cited in Politico’s article, Monje started working at Twitter in 2017. Prior to that, he served in former President Obama’s White House, as well as on the transition team for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Monje previously served as the director of agency review on the team that prepared in vain for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s administration. He also helped usher the Senate confirmation of two cabinet secretaries as part of the Obama transition team’s 2008 national security working group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He served as a press secretary to Kamala Harris.

Since March 2017, Monje has helped manage Twitter’s public policy and government affairs in the U.S. and Canada, including the company’s response to interference in the 2016 presidential election and growing criticism over how it moderates content on its sprawling platform.

Monje is possibly still tied to Twitter and only on an assignment.

He is the person who decided what could or could not be posted on Twitter.

Bill Barr, where are you?

Jack: *there’s no bias at Twitter Headline: Twitter’s public policy director leaves to join Biden transition team: reporthttps://t.co/zF7DGmTyTA — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 18, 2020