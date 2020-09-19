Left in meltdown over Doug Collins’ tweet about RBG

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a gallant fighter for women’s rights and she deserves credit for that. However, she was a fighter for extreme abortion rights. Doug Collins put out a tweet on the issue following her death which has the left in a complete meltdown.

“RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws. With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live.”

Collins believes abortion is murder and Justice Ginsburg facilitated those murders.

Democrats don’t understand the right’s desire to preserve life, especially that of the unborn.

This situation is Justice Ginsburg’s choice. She could have retired when Barack Obama was president and given the seat to him. She chose not to and it is now the responsibility of Republicans to choose the new Justice. They hold the presidency and the Senate.

Roe V. Wade could be on the block, and that’s what terrified the left. Many Republicans believe abortion should be the choice of the states and not as part of our Constitution.

This is the lie that gave us Roe v. Wade:

A lot of Democrat champions and icons are losers. Yet, they are angry with Republicans.

The left is infuriated with the wrong people.

THE LEFT IS IN A COMPLETE MELTDOWN

WHEN JUSTICE SCALIA DIED IN 2016

When Justice Scalia died, there was little sympathy from the left.

During his National Governors Association speech the Monday after he died, President Obama joked that there was a lot to get done during his final days in office, including “appointing judges.”

“Some of you may be in the final year of your term, working as hard as you can to get as much done as possible for the folks you represent, fixing roads, educating our children, helping people retrain, appointing judges, the usual stuff,” the president jested, as the crowd in attendance burst into laughter.

Obama couldn’t make Justice Scalia’s funeral. He went golfing instead.