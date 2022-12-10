FDA Approves Vax, 6 Mos. to 4 Years, No Data It’s Safe or Effective

There is NO DATA to prove the COVID vaccine is safe for babies and children under five, but the FDA approved it anyway. They said the data’s expected in January. This is not an emergency. Babies and children under five are doing fine. Dr. Malone provided some data below to support the insanity of this. Our government is sick.

Nothing in the news release shows data that the injections are safe or effective for children four years old down to six months old.

“FDA NEWS RELEASE” (December 8, 2022)

“Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Updated (Bivalent) COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Down to 6 Months of Age”

In the news release, the FDA has bulleted points on what “parents and caregivers” should know. Here they are:

Children 6 months through 5 years of age who received the original (monovalent) Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are now eligible to receive a single booster of the updated (bivalent) Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine two months after completing a primary series with the monovalent Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have not yet begun their three-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or have not yet received the third dose of their primary series will now receive the updated (bivalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the third dose in their primary series following two doses of the original (monovalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have already completed their three-dose primary series with the original (monovalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will not be eligible for a booster dose of an updated bivalent vaccine at this time. Children in this age group who already completed their primary series would still be expected to have protection against the most serious outcomes from the currently circulating omicron variant. The data to support giving an updated bivalent booster dose for these children are expected in January. The agency is committed to evaluating those data as quickly as possible.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include an mRNA component corresponding to the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component corresponding to the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

Individuals who receive the updated (bivalent) vaccines may experience similar side effects reported by individuals who received previous doses of the original (monovalent) mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The fact sheets for both bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for recipients and caregivers and for healthcare providers include information about the potential side effects, as well as the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis.

But they do say this:

“The data to support giving an updated bivalent booster dose for these children are expected in January. The agency is committed to evaluating those data as quickly as possible.”

They are making the vaccine available with NO DATA in their possession.

Dr. Robert Malone says, “We do know, based on the ACIP /CDC slide deck from the Sept 2022 ACIP meeting, that there were significant side effects of this vaccine in older children. THESE DATA ARE FROM THE CDC. Of course, there are many unbiased studies that show even more significant adverse events.”

A total of fewer than 600 children in the last three years have died in this age cohort (CDC data), and according to peer-reviewed scientific studies, virtually none of these deaths were in the “healthy, normal” cohort.

One slide says ~25% OF CHILDREN (12-17 years) WERE UNABLE TO PERFORM DAILY ACTIVITIES AFTER RECEIVING A BOOSTER.

ALMOST 20% WERE UNABLE TO ATTEND WORK OR SCHOOL AFTER RECEIVING A BOOSTER.

Related