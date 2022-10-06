Two Big Rulings: DACA’s Illegal, Parts of NYS’s Concealed Carry Law Are Unconstitutional

There were two key rulings today, one at the Supreme Court and one by a Federal judge in New York. Both rulings point to the illegal decisions Democrats made without a second thought.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas is “deeply disappointed” that the Supreme Court found the clearly unconstitutional DACA law illegal. There is a temporary stay, and Homeland Security plans to fight it. In the meantime, DHS will only process DACA renewals.

Mayorkas wrote the following in a series of tweets:

Consistent with that stay, @DHSgov will continue to accept the filing of both initial and renewal #DACA applications but will process only the DACA renewal requests.

Last month, @DHSgov issued a final rule to preserve and fortify #DACA, recognizing that it has transformed the lives of so many Dreamers who have enriched our nation through their contributions.

It is clear though that only the passage of legislation will give full protection & a well-deserved path to citizenship for #DACA recipients.

I urge Congress to swiftly pass legislation to provide permanent protection to the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers who call the US home.

I am deeply disappointed by today's #DACA ruling and the ongoing uncertainty it creates for families and communities across the country. We are currently reviewing the court's decision and will work with @TheJusticeDept on an appropriate legal response.

TYRANT HOCHUL MADE EVERY PLACE IMAGINABLE SAFE FROM CONCEALED CARRY

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked key parts of a New York law that aimed to restrict the carrying of firearms, ruling that some of the limits put in place under the new state statute ran afoul of the Second Amendment.

In a 53-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby said some of the law’s heightened licensing requirements and location-specific bans — including a prohibition of guns in Times Square — went too far.

He ordered New York officials to halt enforcement of the provisions at issue, but delayed his decision from taking effect for three business days to give the defendants an opportunity to seek emergency relief from a federal appeals court.

The constitution requires New York to allow concealed carry on the subway, a Syracuse-based judge finds. (And it seems v much like he's getting warmed up to allow concealed carry on airplanes once someone hauls the FAA into his courtroom.)

