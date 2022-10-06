Horrific: Many Underage Youth Regret Gender Mutilation Surgeries

Project Veritas released a new video today which shows medical professionals associated with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health [WPATH] discussing the regret many underage people go through after gender-affirming surgery.
Dr. Daniel Metzger was recorded during a video conference meeting where he highlighted some of these findings:
- Dr. Daniel Metzger, WPATH: “We try to talk about it [transgenderism], but most of the kids are nowhere in any kind of brain space to talk about it really — in a serious way. That’s always bothered me, but you know, we still want the kids to be happy.”
- Dr. Metzger: “The Pediatric Endocrinology Society meeting — some of the Dutch researchers gave some data about young adults who have transitioned and have reproductive regret. Like, regret, and it’s there, and I don’t think any of that surprises us.”
- On October 3, The American Academy of Pediatrics, The American Medical Association, and The Children’s Hospital Association called on U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland, to investigate those who expose the transgender surgery industry for its potential harm to children.
- According to Forbes, the transgender surgery industry is a $200B+ market.
Watch:
BREAKING: @WPATH Gender Affirming Doctor Expresses Concern For Mental Health of Minors Following Transition Surgeries
“Reproductive regret…it’s there, and I don’t think any of that surprises us.” #ReproductiveRegretpic.twitter.com/L122EA0r5S
— Maura (@indiesentinel) October 6, 2022
If these young people took the time to study what being transgender means, they would see that its a very hard life not being accepted as a man or a woman but something in between. Many cannot find steady jobs and turn to prostitution to survive. Many wind up on drugs and alcohol and often times become the victim of violence and even murder. Once you cross that line, there ain’t no going back.
Gender Mutilation Surgery is true insanity. A 10 y/o girl suffers from penis envy and the remedy is to remove her breast and vagina and replace them with a pump up penis and medications to make her grow a beard. What ever happened to a solid female role model showing her the joys of marriage and being a mom? Boys are in even more trouble as there are almost no men out there under 55.
Thanks M. Dowling for highlighting these despicable practices.
For many years in the 1980’s my wife worked as a counsellor for women seeking abortions. Many who came actually were women crushed by a previous abortion experience. Some were no longer capable of bearing a live child. Almost all who had such previous experience lived with deep regrets but were being pressured to do it again. When they came to understand that they had actually helped murder the tiny helpless child in their wombs so abortionists could become wealthy they needed deep professional help from the volunteer psychologists. The first two visits were completely pro bono. Many other forms of aid were provided including opportunities to get a good education.
Stories of mutilated children are slowly coming more and more to light. These heartrending stories are all based on the greed of certain medical ‘professionals”. (I can’t bear to call them doctors for three of my uncles were excellent doctors.) Young people are literally being scarred for life.
A culture, in order to survive in the future, must have protections in place to protect that future, and the future lies in the children. If there are not laws to enforced laws to protect, the future is deterioration which will move with exponential speed.
Edmund Burke, one of the foremost political speakers of 18th century England, said: “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” Burke served as a member of Parliament between 1766 and 1794 in the House of Commons of Great Britain with the Whig Party.
That is part of the spirit that brought the USA into existence with two of the key documents beig te Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution.
We the people must act. We must demand protections from our law makers. We must demand enforcement from the executive branch. Judges who will do the right thing must be appointed or elected according to the law.
