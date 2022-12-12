Looks Like US Wants Full-Fledged War with Russia

It seems that a lot of our politicians want war with Russia. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns of the looming threat of a direct war with Russia as Ukraine goes under, the more weapons we send. The worse it gets for Ukraine, the more NATO – the US – gets involved. Since Ukraine probably can’t win, we are in a terrible place.

Michael McCaul seems eager to go to war since the US adopted a first-strike policy. McCaul is calling for more arms for Ukraine.

The US Pentagon just gave Ukraine the okay to launch drone strikes into Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the US had “neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia.”

So, who is telling the truth? Not a clue.

We continuously send cash and more, and more advanced weapons into Ukraine, many of which are sold on the black market.

Lt. Col. MacGregor said the complete destruction of Ukraine is now inevitable. The US policy is that Russia must cede every piece of land and go back to the pre-February 24th border. That’s a non-starter.

Putin said they would not use nuclear weapons unless attacked, but he’s walked that back. The reason for his doing so is that Biden said we have a first-strike policy now. Biden is completely reckless and said he would possibly strike before being attacked. Terrifying prospect.

Watch:

Lt. Col. Douglas MacGregor spoke with Michael Vlahos about the state of the military. Lt. Col. MacGregor said we need to stop fighting World War II. This discussion is brilliant and interesting.

Watch:

