Two Counties Delay Certification of the Election, Elias Threatens Them

At least two of the 26 counties in Arizona have failed to certify the recent election to show solidarity with Maricopa county over the machine malfunctions and other violations.

Cochise and Mohave counties have delayed certification.

Cochise County’s two Republican supervisors had also filed a lawsuit against the county’s elections director seeking a hand count of ballots cast on Election Day. They filed to withdraw the suit on Wednesday when threatened by Marc Elias.

In Mohave County, located in Arizona’s northwestern corner, the five Republicans who comprise the Board of Supervisors delayed their certification of the county canvass in a split vote on Monday. They are protesting the problems in the Maricopa election.

The supervisors who voted for the delay framed the decision as a political statement of solidarity after some in the GOP raised concerns about voting in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous jurisdiction, which includes Phoenix.

Marc Elias, Hillary’s campaign lawyer, is now threatening Mohave County. These counties don’t have the money to fight Elias.

Let me be clear, if any Arizona County fails to follow the law and to timely certify the election results, they will be sued. The Board members in Mohave should go ask their buddies in Cochise about how that worked out for them. https://t.co/V6Gujw7jA8 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 21, 2022

Others may join these two rural counties.

Voters in all rural counties in Arizona are being disenfranchised by Maricopa County’s incompetence/malfeasance. I’m happy to see that my county (Mohave) voted to delay certification. #ElectionIntegrity — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) November 21, 2022

Far more Republicans showed up than Democrats, yet Democrats won election after election.

Biggest return hour from MariCo with 21.7k total returns. Dems jumped to 20% of ballots returned, GOP fell to 46% Still a 76k ballot advantage on the day for GOP voters. About a 3.5:1 advantage all day

Vote Share:

Total | Last Hour

Dem: 16% | 20%

GOP: 54% | 46%

Indy: 30% | 33% pic.twitter.com/LT7e8rB3f3 — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 9, 2022

