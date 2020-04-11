Two GOP lawmakers say Dr. Fauci’s doing harm

Reps Andy Biggs and Ken Buck, GOP lawmakers from Arizona and Colorado respectively, think Dr. Anthony Fauci might be doing more harm than good.

“For Fauci, is it merely a societal or economic inconvenience that about 17 million workers are unemployed because of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with many more to come in the weeks and months ahead? The economic calamity lies largely with the origination of policies resulting from Fauci’s recommendations,” the lawmakers wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Examiner published Saturday.

Trump has shared similar concerns about closures in the past, saying he “didn’t want the cure to be worse than the problem.”

However, when asked by reporters about whether or not he would continue to listen to medical professionals on the coronavirus task force, Trump said yes. The president added that he would listen to health experts and balance their guidance with that of his economic advisors.

RE-OPEN MAY 1?

President Donald Trump wants to reopen the country by May 1, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The president remains reluctant to publicly set a date, but the Post cites anonymous sources that say behind the scenes, Trump is telling advisers that May 1 is the day that Americans should be allowed to return to work.

Both Fauci and Deborah Birx have said social distancing and the mass closures that result are the only way to mitigate the spread of the disease. Once large-scale testing is available, they’ve asserted, the data they collect could help phase out the guidelines.

They don’t know for sure that these mass closures are the only solution and the large-scale testing will take too long, in our humble opinion.

Biggs and Buck said they are skeptical of the doctors’ expertise. They noted that their estimates have fluctuated in terms of projected deaths, spanning from a high of 240,000 deaths estimated in the past weeks to a recalibrated estimation of 60,000 deaths most recently. that 60,000 numbers brings us in line with normal influenza.

Fauci has said that the reason the estimation has dropped is due to Americans’ efforts to self-isolate and social distance.

“Surely, more revisions are to come,” the lawmakers said, adding that their method of counting coronavirus deaths, which include those who have the virus and died as a result of pre-existing health issues “ almost sounds as if she is trying to boost the fatality rate.”

The lawmakers conceded that Fauci and other public health experts deserve “some credit for mitigating the spread of this virus,” though they “should no longer be the primary voices at the table.

As long as Brad Pitt plays Tony.

After a serious Friday segment on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci joked that he would like to see Brad Pitt play him on #SNL https://t.co/oS2dGqZyZB — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020