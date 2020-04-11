Great news! The dictators’ club is running out of money

The good news is the U.N. is running out of money.

The United Nations could run out of money by the end of the month as it faces a near-unprecedented funding crisis, the secretary-general has warned.

Almost a third of member states have not paid their annual dues leading to a £1.3 billion black hole, António Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday.

They won’t be able to hire people, travel as much, meet, and pay the globalists who work for them. Sounds good to me.

Peace-keeping operations, which are paid for from a closed budget, could eventually be scaled back, Mr. Guterres indicated.

“The organization runs the risk of depleting its liquidity reserves by the end of the month and defaulting on payments to staff and vendors,” he said during the shock warning, adding: “Our work and our reforms are at risk.”

From my point of view, they aren’t good at keeping the peace.

This idiotic organization just put China on the Human Rights Committee.

Mr. Guterres is always whining he’s running out of money. Now he wants a 10% global tax in addition to what countries give him to support the U.N. and China-tied Who.