Two Governors want answers about illegal alien children pouring in



















The Republican governors of Iowa and Tennessee are calling for hearings. They want to know why migrant children are pouring into their states.

Govs. Kim Reynolds and Bill Lee wrote to Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, backing his calls for a hearing into the crisis at the southern border. They want it to include “the Biden administration’s failure to provide notice and transparency in their movement of unaccompanied migrant children into states.”

“Both Iowa and Tennessee have faced a series of disturbing incidents involving the transport of unaccompanied children into our states, under the cover of darkness, with no advance notification,” the letter says.

Tens of thousands of unaccompanied illegal alien minors coming across the U.S. border have overwhelmed the Biden administration, as they scrambled to find places to house them all, and have been transporting them across the country.

Both Iowa and Tennessee governors are demanding answers on why some of the migrant minors were flown into their state without any advance notice.

[It’s obvious why. They want to turn the states blue.]

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday, “Working with @GovBillLee and Sen. @ChuckGrassley on an investigation into the crisis on our southern border and the effect it’s having on states like Iowa.

