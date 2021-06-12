Chilling! AG might seize AZ audit, Rogers says only if he wants to spend time in an AZ prison



















As we noted yesterday, Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened states that audit their elections or change election laws. He will look for criminal violations. His intent is to scrutinize everything using the bottomless taxpayer purse to fund the effort. The AG is using the voter intimidation lie to back up his assault on states’ rights.

He doesn’t care that states changed their laws to favor Joe Biden immediately before the election.

Now, the constitutional attorney who is fighting for justice in voter integrity in Michigan says a source told him Garland is weighing two options: 1. shut down the AZ audit by seizing everything now or 2. allowing the results to be published. They are debating the anger of 72 million voters vs. the potential decertification of multiple states.

If this is true, it would be a serious abuse of power to seize the audit material and reports.

A source tells me Merrick Garland and the DOJ are weighing two options: 1️⃣shut down the AZ audit by seizing everything now or 2️⃣allowing the results to be published. They are debating the anger of 72 million voters vs. the potential decertification of multiple states. 1 or 2? — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 11, 2021

Garland is not happy that ten states are considering audits of the 2020 election:

EXCITING NEWS: America’s Audit continues to build up a head of steam and has representatives from 10 states looking at duplicating what Arizona has begun. AZGOP Chairwoman @kelliwardaz reports WITH YOUR SUPPORT WE WILL SOON #FinishTheAudit #ElectionIntegrity #AmericasAudit pic.twitter.com/f6j5uDPma7 — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) June 12, 2021

This is what Garland said yesterday — retweeted by a state senator, Wendy Rogers:

You will not touch Arizona ballots or machines unless you want to spend time in an Arizona prison. Maybe you should focus on stopping terrorism. The Justice Department is one of the most corrupt institutions in the USA.https://t.co/Jl2pKNpfJR — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) June 11, 2021



On another interesting note, 51% of likely voters now believe cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential eleciton.

Related

















