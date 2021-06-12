Kamala’s heading south but nowhere near the border



















Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to South Carolina and Georgia to promote vaccines next week, but she won’t go to the border.

“Harris will visit Greenville, S.C., on Monday and Atlanta on June 18. The vaccination tour, led by the vice president, is part of the White House’s National Month of Action on vaccines as it seeks to reach its goal of 70 percent of adults having at least one shot by July 4,” the Hill reported Friday.

Harris’s alternate trip to the southern U.S. is an effort to help President Joe Biden’s vaccine rollout, which is falling short of his goal to get shots to at least 70 percent of adults by July 4.

Meanwhile, we don’t have a pressing need for more emergency, non-FDA approved vaccines right now. Many black communities don’t want it. Leave them alone.

As part of her “vaccination tour” next week, Harris is expected to make multiple stops in the southern U.S., and others, such as first lady Jill Biden and some Cabinet officials, are also expected to be involved in pushing people to get the vaccine in other parts of the country.

Harris has given no date on when she plans to visit the U.S. southern border or meet with Border Patrol about the flood of illegal aliens streaming into the United States.

The administration clearly wants them to keep coming until America isn’t America.

The border czarina wants no part of visiting the border. She wants to first cure Central America’s problems.

Meanwhile, the future illegal aliens often don’t make it. They are dying in the Panamanian jungle. She has to know that.

Related

















