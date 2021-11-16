Two Hours in the Life of Sheriff Joe’s Press Secretary

















During today’s presser, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said people call Joe Biden – Sheriff Joe. She also said she wouldn’t comment on the Rittehouse case and then called Kyle Rittenhouse a vigilante with an assault rifle. She topped off the presser with a couple of lies.

She says they call Joe Biden, ‘Sheriff Joe.’ That’s incorrect. The only Sheriff Joe is Joe Arpaio. Sheriff Joe should sue him for copyright infringement.

No one has ever called Joe Biden, Sheriff Joe. No one ever will no matter how much Red tries to convince us it’s true.

Joe is actually known as ‘Brandon.’ Let’s go, Brandon!

.@PressSec, carrying on the Biden tradition of inventing nicknames for himself, says of the infrastructure bill signing, “They call him Sheriff Joe for a reason” pic.twitter.com/6T5eLvJ5aU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 15, 2021

Fox News’s correspondent Peter Doocy asked why Biden suggested that Kyle Rittenhouse is a ‘white supremacist.’ Red said she couldn’t comment on an ongoing case but managed to say Kyle Rittenhouse is a vigilante with an assault weapon [rifle in real speak].

When police are told to stand down, people will hire security. Kyle was hired to provide security for Car Sources.

DOOCY: “Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse…is a white supremacist?” PSAKI: “I’m not gonna speak to right now is anything about an ongoing trial, nor the President’s past comments…We shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities.” pic.twitter.com/BIFiFcRzAE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 15, 2021

And this isn’t true:

NBC’s Peter Alexander: “Americans are seeing their dollars, their paychecks stretched right now. Why should Americans not be concerned that injected another $1.57 trillion or more would raise inflation?” Psaki: “B/c no economist out there is projecting that[.]” Um, wut? pic.twitter.com/Cz4vcguSvs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 15, 2021

It’s not Biden’s rotten policies, it’s the virus:

WATCH: Jen Psaki blames the virus that Joe Biden pledged to “shut down” for his low approval rating. pic.twitter.com/mbD1x6bBPW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2021

