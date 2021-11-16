Wyoming GOP Votes to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican

















The Wyoming GOP, representing about a third of the Wyoming GOP, voted to no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the Republican Party. The vote was 31-29 Saturday in Buffalo, Wyoming.

It’s the second time they’ve censured Cheney after she voted to impeach Donald Trump.

It’s “laughable” for anybody to suggest Cheney isn’t a “conservative Republican,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said by text message Monday.

“She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man,” Adler added.

But Biden’s not? Pelosi’s not? As they destroy the economy and the country?

Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary including Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, whom Trump has endorsed. Hageman in a statement called the latest state GOP central committee vote “fitting,” the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

“Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago. When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state,” Hageman said.

In May, Republicans in Washington, D.C., removed Cheney from a top congressional GOP leadership position after she continued to criticize Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him re-election.

Cheney’s one nasty person, and she is trying to destroy her own party. I mean former party.

Related















