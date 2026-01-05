Two Illegal Aliens with $7M in Drugs Were Licensed Semi Drivers

Two men were arrested Saturday in Putnam County after a traffic stop revealed 309 pounds of cocaine in their semi-truck trailer, which is an estimated street value of $7 million.

The occupants of the vehicle, Gurpreet Singh, age 25, from Fresno, California, and Jasveer Singh, age 30, from Santa Clara, California, were taken into custody without incident. They have been charged with dealing narcotics, a level two felony.

Both men have ICE deportation holds placed on them.

The truck was reportedly driving from Joplin, Missouri, to Richmond, Indiana

In a press release, Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott highlighted the commitment to drug interdiction efforts in the state and emphasized the ongoing efforts to keep illegal drugs off the street and out of communities.

The suspects were transported to the Putnam County Jail for processing.

From the Indiana State Police:

Saturday, January 3, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a blue International semi tractor-trailer on I-70 at the 41 mile-marker eastbound, for a routine DOT compliance inspection. During conversations with the driver, criminal indicators were observed, and a positive alert from an Indiana State Police K-9 led to a probable cause search.

During the search, the trooper found 309 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck.

According to the Indiana State Police, the investigation and seizure was conducted by a full-time interdiction trooper from the Drug Enforcement Section. Full-time interdiction patrols “work to keep illegal drugs off the road and out of our communities.

Indiana is also partnering with ICE to keep illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles off the highways. During a joint operation conducted by ISP and ICE last fall in the northwestern part of the state, 223 illegal aliens were arrested, “including 146 truck drivers. Many of those arrested had criminal records such as driving under the influence, assault, child abuse, burglary and drug trafficking, according to the governor’s office.”

