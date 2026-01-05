Zohran’s Tenant Dir. Will Seize Private Property, Listen for Yourself

This is Cea Weaver, Zohran Mamdani’s Tenant Director. She clearly thinks they have the right to steal private property. In addition to the thievery we discussed here and here, his communist Tenant Director believes all property should be treated as a collective good.

A nasally Cea Weaver:

“I think the reality is that for centuries, we’ve really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good, and we are going to train and transitioning [sic] to treating it as a collective good and towards a model of Shared Equity will require that we think about it differently. And it will mean that families, especially white families, but some POC families, who are homeowners as well, are going to have a different relationship to property than the one that we currently have.

In other words, Cea Weaver says the city will transition private property to being a “collective good.” She says that especially white families, but people of color who own homes too, won’t own their homes.

She suggests it is white supremacy in a tweet:

All whites have over others is that we are in the majority and strive to own homes. We don’t have privilege.

It is the absolute destruction of the American Dream.

Bottom feeders rejoice!

Watch:

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Tenant Director, Cea Weaver: "We'll transition from treating property as an individual good to a collective good. Whites especially will be impacted."

The Fighter

There are only five Republican City Councilmen in New York City out of 51. However, they will fight this effort. One of the most courageous fighters is Vickie Paladino.

City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino linked to the above clip and wrote:

They are going to take your house anyway they can.

They will do everything possible to bankrupt middle-class homeowners to ‘socialize’ their property.

This isn’t some fantasy; this isn’t hyperbole; these are now the people in charge of the City of New York, and their ideology is pure evil. It is going to get ugly.

Be prepared for what’s next.

For those who live outside New York City, this anti-American communism will affect everyone. Watch what happens to the capital of capitalism and be forewarned. You’re next.

Watch His Demanding Communist Organizer Installed Inside City Hall

Fitzroy Christian of Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA) praised Mamdani’s “anti-colonial” family background and the “pedigree” he comes from, casting the mayor’s parents as educators who keep anti-colonial struggle alive through media and public teaching.

Then he made his demands.

“We are going to hold our new mayor’s feet to the fire. We are not going to let him get away with empty promises. We are going to be fighting for him, and if he does not show up, we’re going to be fighting against him.”

Pedigree, Praise, and a Threat at Mamdani's Housing Presser Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a press conference to install a veteran tenant organizer inside City Hall and to formally align his administration with housing activist networks through new hearings, enforcement, and…

This is the Islamist Communist leadership in action.

Here is Daddy Mamdani, and the reason the Ugandan Mayor is who he is:

He claims Christian nations cleaned out other religions and are as bad as Hitler. Daddy Mahmood Mamdani hates America, which he sees as genocidal, and considers the Allies and Nazis as the same. He blames Lincoln, who had NOTHING to do with the Trail of Tears, for Hitler.

In summation: White people are oppressors, America is evil, and the anarcho-communists of Black Lives Matter (BLM) are the resistance.

George Soros heavily funded BLM, and the three co-founders are communists, with one, Opal Tometi, a friend of Nicolas Maduro.