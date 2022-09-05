Two Men Stab at Least 25 People, 10 Died in Saskatchewan

Two murders, identified by police as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, are on the loose after stabbing 25 people, 10 of whom died. This took place in the area of Saskatchewan, Canada.

According to a news release, leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency Sunday in response to “numerous murders and assaults” on members of the community. At least one attack also occurred in the neighboring community of Weldon, police said.

Weldon, Canada, is a Canadian village in Saskatchewan located between Prince Albert and Melfort, Saskatchewan.

TARGETED AND RANDOM

Some victims appear to have been targeted, while others are believed to have been attacked randomly, police said.

A woman whose uncle was murdered wrote on Facebook, “These two entered countless houses last night/this morning and stabbed many people, unprovoked and at random.” She posted photos showing that they kicked in a door and stole her brother’s Nissan Rogue. Children were among those attacked, another woman wrote on Facebook.

A man wrote on Facebook, “They showed up at my dad’s as my brother called me to let me know what was going on. I didn’t stick around to answer the door. If I had answered the door without knowing what was going on within the 2 minutes. Would have been bad.”

Another woman wrote on a Facebook comment thread, “My bfs best friends aunt was there and her husband and their child were attacked also. She didn’t make it. 😭”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is “shocked and devastated” by the violent attacks.

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured,” Trudeau said in a statement Sunday evening.

Police received the first report of a stabbing in the James Smith Cree Nation at 5:40 a.m.; several more calls came in reporting other stabbings throughout the community, police said.

Hours later, at least 25 victims were identified, ten of whom died.

THIRTEEN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

Authorities have identified 13 separate scenes where the attacks took place. There may be additional victims who were injured and transported themselves to the hospital, police said, urging possible victims to contact law enforcement.

“Our thoughts are with the many victims deceased and injured, their family, friends, and community. It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Rhonda Blackmore said.

According to Reuters, the stabbings broke out in the early morning hours of September 4, 2022.

“Their location and direction of travel are unknown. It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said in the news conference.

Less than three hours after the first attack was reported, police identified Damian Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as suspects in the stabbing spree.

DESCRIPTIONS

Damien Sanderson, 31, is described by authorities as 5-feet-7 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson, 30, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

ANOTHER VICTIM

Tiaraa Twist wrote on Facebook, “This is my brothers vehicle that they took when they entered our home this morning in James Smith Cree Nation, we can careless about the vehicle but let these monsters be caught..License plate 119 MPI, black Nissan Rogue.”

Related