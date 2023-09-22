Two More IRS Whistleblowers Make AG Garland Look Like a Liar

Two more whistleblowers have come forward to testify the information Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler provided to Congress is accurate. D.C. and California did reject the Hunter case when David Weiss attempted to bring the case forward.

THIRD WHISTLEBLOWER

On Thursday, a third IRS agent who worked on the Hunter Biden case came forward and spoke to Congress behind closed doors. Michael Batdorf testified that US attorney David Weiss faced roadblocks in attempting to bring charges against Hunter. This contradicts Attorney General Merrick Garland’s comments that he had full rein.

Garland stated unequivocally that Weiss had all the authority he needed to bring criminal charges in any district he wanted months ago, and that was not accurate.

IRS Director of Field Operations Michael Batdorf told the House Ways and Means Committee in a closed-door interview on Sept. 12 that he felt “frustrated” by the refusal of the Justice Department to approve tax charges that IRS agents viewed as well-supported by evidence, according to a transcript of the interview obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Batdorf’s statements corroborate what Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, the first and second whistleblowers, told Congress – Weiss was not given the freedom to pursue charges unabated as AG Merrick Garland claimed.

He, too, was frustrated.

He also said that Weiss had Gary Shapley removed from the case, although he did nothing wrong.

Batdorf suggested that the DOJ was giving preferential treatment to Hunter Biden, allowing his legal team far more opportunities to meet with the DOJ’s tax division than a normal person would get. That allowed the president’s son to plead his case and try to influence the outcome of the investigation, the Examiner reported.

FOURTH WHISTLEBLOWER

A fourth IRS official has come forward to confirm the roadblocks now-special counsel David Weiss faced last year in attempting to bring charges against Hunter Biden outside his district in Delaware.

Darrell Waldon, the former IRS special agent in charge of the agency’s Washington field office, told the House Ways and Means Committee in a closed-door interview earlier this month about a number of challenges he witnessed during his two years on the case, according to a transcript of the interview obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Waldon also discussed the IRS’s decision to remove a whistleblower, Gary Shapley, and the rest of Shapley’s IRS investigative team from the Hunter Biden investigation after Weiss stated he was no longer on speaking terms with Shapley.

“Mr. Weiss went to the U.S. Attorney’s Office — I can’t recall the dates — and they did not agree to prosecute the case in D.C.,” Waldon said.

“I’m aware that it was presented to the District of Columbia and, at some point, the Central District of California, I believe,” he testified.

Although Waldon did not dispute the accuracy of notes that Shapley sent in an email shortly after the meeting, he did disagree with Shapley’s description of the meeting as contentious.

“Generally, I didn’t find it to be as contentious as Mr. Shapley had stated,” Waldon said. “There were certainly differences of opinion expressed, but that’s typical.”

Waldon said his response to Shapley at the time of the meeting last fall was that he “agreed to what generally happened in the meeting.”

