Kerry Steps Up the Threat Against Farmers

The climate extremists spoke at The Climate Summit, trying to convince the world to follow them into energy poverty, but these extremists will never be impoverished. John Kerry repeated his usual threat to farmers. They are doing what he wants in Europe and elsewhere, so don’t doubt their seriousness on this.

“Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. And we can’t get to Net Zero—we don’t get this job done—unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution.

“You just can’t continue to both warm the planet while also expecting to feed it. It doesn’t work. So we have to reduce emissions from the food system.”

According to the globalists, by making farmers disappear, fewer people will starve.

Watch this short clip:



Full Climate Summit:

This Croatian MEP is warning people what he believes is to come under these climate extremists.

The planet will be saved if the peasants eat artificial food with insects.

The MEP said with irony that the role of farmers in the Net Zero transition is to disappear. “Why? Because [they] are interfering with the new, insane ideology of complete control over the population, for which—in the near future—the only food will be artificially created food.”

Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić, has some strong words for the "climate change" zealots at the EU Parliament: "[The role of farmers in the Net Zero transition is to disappear]. Why? Because [they] are interfering with the new, insane ideology of complete control over the… pic.twitter.com/NR9q3kUtCC — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 22, 2023

Related