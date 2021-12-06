Two Weeks & Not One Biden Official Has Visited Waukesha Victims

















It’s been two weeks since the Waukesha terror attack, and not a single Biden official has visited any of the victims or their families, even victims fighting for their lives.

Nearly 70 people were run over, including six who were killed, including an eight-year-old boy. Another 62 were injured including many children, some of whom are fighting for their lives, including little 11-year-old Jessalyn Torres who is on a respirator.

THE UNCARING BIDEN ADMINISTRATION VALUES NARRATIVES AND CRIMINALS

Biden really, really cared about Jacob Blake

Yet, in September 2020, Joe Biden personally spoke with Jacob Blake, a criminal with a rap sheet, who was shot seven times by an officer as he reached for a weapon. He had raped his ex-girlfriend and was trying to kidnap his child and drive away while under the influence when the police were called to the scene.

Biden went to Kenosha and spoke with the family purely for political reasons. Jacob is Black and fits the narrative and the Biden administration pandering policy.

Biden praised the family for their “resilience” and “optimism.”

“Jacob Jr. shared about the pain he is enduring, and the vice president commiserated,” said Blake’s attorney Benjamin Crump, who listened in on the meeting by phone. “The vice president told the family that he believes the best of America is in all of us and that we need to value all our differences as we come together in America’s great melting pot.”

Biden, speaking a short time later in Kenosha, said Blake “talked about how nothing was going to defeat him” and said that whether “he walked again or not, he was not going to give up.”

Biden said: “What I came away with was the overwhelming sense of resilience and optimism” that the family has “about the kind of response they’re getting. His mom talked about — my wife asked to say a prayer. And his mom said a prayer. She said, ‘I’m praying for Jacob, and I’m praying for the policeman, as well. I’m praying that things change.'”

Kamala Harris, cackles, really, really cares about Jacob

Kamala Harris told the 29-year-old, who was shot in the back by Kenosha, Wis. police (deservedly), that she was proud of him.

Blake “told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain,” lawyer Ben Crump said in a statement.

Harris also spoke about the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and “implicit bias training,” Crump said.

Harris called the meeting “really wonderful.” She said, “I mean they’re an incredible family and what they’ve endured and they do it with such dignity and grace. And you know, they’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders.”

Asked by reporters about a message, Harris said, “Just to, one, to express concern for their well-being and of course, for their brother and their son’s well being and to let them know that they have support.”

