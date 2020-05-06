TX AG tells judge to free ‘unjustly jailed’ salon owner after “misguided abuse of power”

Shelley Luther owns a Dallas Salon and had to open her shop to feed her family. Likewise, her employees need to feed their families. She opened minutes after Governor Abbott okayed the opening of salons. All her employees had masks and were stationed 6 feet apart. She also had sanitizer stations available.
She was ordered by Judge Moye to apologize to him and remain closed. Ms. Luther refused and he imprisoned her for a week, while saddling her with oppressive fines. She was immediately taken into custody.
The Texas attorney general sent a letter urging the Dallas judge to free Ms. Luther. He said she was “unjustly jailed.” He also called it a “misguided abuse of power.”
Well, the judge’s little ego was offended, after all.
Shelley Luther should immediately be released from jail. Locking her up is a misguided abuse of power, especially considering Dallas County released real criminals to “protect them from COVID-19.”
Release her now so she can return to her family. pic.twitter.com/67KrhQBEyf
— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 6, 2020
As a mother, Ms. Luther wanted to feed her children,” Paxton said in his letter. “As a small business owner, she wanted to help her employees feed their children. Needless to say, these are laudable goals that warrant the exercise of enforcement discretion.”
Luther was given three choices by the judge: She could offer an apology for selfishness, pay a fine and shutdown until Friday, or serve jail time.
He apparently didn’t like her polite response. “I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told the judge. “I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon.”
Governor Abbott agrees:
“I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days,” Abbott said. “As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option. Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”
Texas Senator Curz also commented:
7 days in jail for cutting hair?? This is NUTS. And government officials don’t get to order citizens to apologize to them for daring to earn a living. https://t.co/3rulRlN0gE
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 6, 2020
Real justice is being served through Texas AG and Senator Cruz.
Not yet.
AG Paxton can whine all he wants regarding his fellow lawyer and judge abusing his power of the corrupt justus system. Governor Abbott and his pal Ted Cruz can join Paxton as the Three Stooges in chastising the black-robed tyrant, the Dallas judge who abused MS Luther. However, not one of the Three Stooges will attempt to correct the injustice dispensed by the despicable Dallas judge against an innocent Citizen. Not one of the Three Stooges will strive to inflict pain, financial or physical, upon the Dallas tyrant in a black robe.
Actions speak louder than words.
ERWACHE
Your ridicule of people who have spoken out is entirely misguided. You have no idea if Paxton will act legally. He is giving the judge a chance to stop humiliating himself.
The problem in justice in the USA today is the corrupt coward Barr, who you failed to mention.
ONE of the WORSE REALITIES in this RIDICULOUS AFFAIR, is that that “judge” doesn’t have a CLUE what the 1st AMENDMENT STATES about CITIZENS RIGHTS!!!
Hey judgey boy! How’s THIS set with you’re SO CALLED AUTHORITY??:
“…make…NO LAW…ABRIDGING the…RIGHT of the PEOPLE to petition the Govt. for a REDRESS OF GRIEVANCES…”!! — THE FIRST AMENDMENT”!!!
buddy boy!!, YOU OWE Ms Luther AN APOLOGY…POST HASTE!!!
AND! God BLESS Ted PATRICK & Governor Abbot!!!!
It CERTAINLY APPEARS that DEM Judges do NOT like the CONSTITUTIONAL RULES concerning the RIGHTS of the CITIZENRY!!!
BUSTER BROWN!! YOU’D BEST RETHINK YOUR authority dealing with “RIGHTS”!!!