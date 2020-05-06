Cuomo’s ‘shocked’ new virus cases are stay-at-homes & the 115-year event

Governor Cuomo says that 66% of new admissions related to the virus are people who mostly stayed at home, based on a look at 100 New York hospitals. He also said nearly half of those are African American or Hispanic.

There is a huge Black and Hispanic population in New York.

Apparently, these people aren’t venturing out much or are saying they don’t, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday is a “shocking” finding.

“If you notice, 18% of the people came from nursing homes, less than 1% came from jail or prison, 2% came from the homeless population, 2% from other congregate facilities, but 66% of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” Cuomo said.

“This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” he added. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”

Cuomo said nearly 84% of the hospitalized cases were people who were not commuting to work through car services, personal cars, public transit, or walking. He said a majority of those people were either retired or unemployed. Overall, 73% of the admissions were people over age 51.

That’s not shocking which is why he should put the elderly in hospitals, not nursing homes. He had that huge, empty Navy hospital ship and wasted it. We should open the government and study the minority situation without political bias.

He said the information shows that those who are hospitalized are predominantly from the downstate area in or around New York City, are not working or traveling, and are not essential employees. He also said a majority of the cases in New York City are minorities, with nearly half being African American or Hispanic.

“Much of this comes down to what you do to protect yourself. Everything is closed down, the government has done everything it could, society has done everything it could. Now it’s up to you,” Cuomo said.

We agree with that. There are a lot of people not following the guidelines. Make them reasonable and they will be more likely to do it.

THE BIG 115-YEAR EVENT WILL SAVE US

The powers-that-be better rethink the whole isolation-destroy-the-economy approach.

In the meantime, New York is sanitizing the entire subway system daily. Cuomo is helping in his casual best. First time they shut down to clean them thoroughly in 115 years. I believe that.

Maybe it should do it before 115 years.

For the first time in 115 years, overnight subway service in New York City has been shut down to clean trains amid the pandemic https://t.co/OWHu7mhlJA pic.twitter.com/WV2aAPYJKk — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2020

Watch if you can stand it: