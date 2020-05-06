Twitter will warn you before you post language they say is unacceptable

“He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past.” ~ George Orwell, 1984

Twitter knows your thoughts and plans to protect you from them. They are so helpful. They are trying out a new feature that will warn you if you are about to put out their idea of harmful language (wrongthink).

Twitter writes: “To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful.”

Twitter will notice when you’re about to use a bad word, giving you the chance to avoid a rule violation and save your account from the digital gulag.

“We’re trying to encourage people to rethink their behavior and rethink their language before posting because they often are in the heat of the moment and they might say something they regret,” said Sunita Saligram, Twitter’s global head of site policy for trust and safety, in a comment to Reuters.

This is more from Twitter’s ‘Trust and Safety’ department.

Twitter’s Orwellian-sounding “trust and safety” department was acknowledged by its then-policy manager, Olinda Hassan to be “controversial,” in an undercover video recorded by Project Veritas in 2018.

“The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power.” “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.” ~ George Orwell, 1984

This is something like Minority Report: