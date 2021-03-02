Daily Beast is triggered over Fox hiring Kayleigh McEnany, found angry Fox insiders









The very bright Kayleigh McEnany is now a contributor on Fox News. Harris Faulkner introduced her to the viewers.

“It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh Mcenany to the Fox family,” anchor Harris Faulkner said Tuesday morning after wrapping an on-air interview with the former Trump flack. “We will be seeing much more of her in the future.”

That triggered the lunatics at The Daily Beast.

This was the Beast’s title: Fox News Insiders Rage Against Hiring ‘Mini Goebbels’ Kayleigh McEnany, ‘IT’S UPSETTING’

They called her a career liar.

They found some Fox insiders who hate her.

“It’s truly disgusting they fired hard-working journalists who did care about facts and news reporting only to turn around and hire a mini-Goebbels whose incessant lies from the White House helped incite an insurrection on our democracy that got five people killed, including a police officer,” a Fox News insider raged to The Daily Beast. “Post-Trump Fox is quickly becoming a very scary place and quite dangerous for our democracy. It’s not even conservative news anymore. They’ve plunged into an alternate reality where extremist propaganda is the only course on the menu.”

They had — allegedly — two other insiders who are triggered.

There are a lot of leftists at Fox.

We think it’s great and she’s not a liar. If you want to see a liar, watch Jen Psaki.

Watch:

Fox News’ @HARRISFAULKNER: “It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome @kayleighmcenany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future.” pic.twitter.com/sV1eSMgCH4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2021

