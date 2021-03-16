TX facility is filled to 729% capacity, kids can’t shower, some go hungry









A Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas was at a shocking 729 percent of pandemic-era capacity in early March, according to internal records obtained by CBS News. Some children say they go hungry and can only shower once a week.

Lawyers interviewed the children and some had been there a week, past the legal limit of 72 hours.

“Some of the boys said that conditions were so overcrowded that they had to take turns sleeping on the floor,” said Neha Desai, a lawyer who represents migrant children.

Kids complained to the lawyers of being hungry and not being allowed to shower more than once every few days or even once a week.

The agency is “struggling” to deal with the influx.

They are so overcrowded that social distancing “could not be observed at all times given the increasing numbers of individuals in custody.”

The children interviewed included a young teenager in U.S. custody with her baby and an 8-year-old unaccompanied girl. Some of the children who traveled with older siblings were even younger.

“There was a staggering amount of very young children,” she said.

A JusttheNews/Scott Rasmussen poll found that 90% of Americans want the illegal aliens tested for COV before being released. [The only problem is even if they have COV, agents were instructed by Biden to release them.]

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked staffers to “volunteer” alongside agents to quell the number of migrants, according to Townhall.

The WSJ reports: Under the Trump Administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, asylum seekers waited in Mexico for their cases to be adjudicated by U.S. immigration courts. The Biden Administration ended this policy and has begun admitting asylum seekers with pending cases no matter how far-fetched the claims. Migrants can seek permission to work after filing asylum applications. The wait for an asylum tribunal hearing can be years, literally, and many applicants never bother to show up. The clear signal to migrants, and to the human smugglers who run people across the border, is that now is the time to come to America. That signal was magnified by the White House message that it wants to legalize the 11 million or so undocumented migrants already in the U.S. with a fast track to citizenship. Message: Get in as fast as you can to qualify.

Biden blamed “reckless” parents for the border mess in 2014, RCP reports.

