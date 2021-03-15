Watch Dutch police enforce COV restrictions by beating a man with sticks

Dutch police caught an elderly man riding a bike not wearing his mask and beat him with sticks. It’s for the community’s protection?
Dutch🇳🇱 police enforcing Covid regulations.
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 15, 2021
The COVID Hoax has now morphed into some kind of worldwide insanity. Obviously Governments around the world have become too powerful and tyrannical. If police keep up this stupidity, I may join the Defund Police Bandwagon. We can’t allow people that stupid to run around with guns. Recently Police in Texas literally attacked a Elderly Women in a Bank for not wearing a mask after the mask mandate was lifted. The cops involved should NEVER work in law enforcement again.