TX Gov. Declares TdA a Foreign Terrorist Org; They Exist Because of Open Borders

Texas Governor Greg Abbott designated the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang a foreign terrorist organization on Monday. They are now a Tier 1 gang, and DPS can create a TdA Strike Team to identify and arrest TdA gang members.

The move gives Texas law enforcement officials additional tools and resources to attack the gang and “disrupt their criminal operations and deny their foothold in the state,” the governor stated.

He announced the action during a press conference. We know the administration will never do it.

TREN DE ARAGUA ARE LIKE COCKROACHES; THEIR PRESENCE IS THE RESULT OF BORDER POLICIES

“Tren de Aragua gangsters are like cockroaches,” said DPS Director McCraw. “They multiply quickly; small intrusions into communities become infestations if not aggressively pursued. These Venezuelan thugs are highly combative, violent, and certainly adaptable. They’re always involved in situations that first start with human smuggling. Then they are involved in the extortion, kidnappings, rape, assaults, and sex trafficking of migrants. Governor Abbott has made it very clear: We will not allow any of these gangsters to gain a foothold in Texas.”

“With this gang, they’re not like traditional MS-13s where you can see them coming a mile away with the crazy tattoos all over their faces,” said National Border Patrol Council Vice President Cabrera. “These guys fly under the radar. As a federal agent, we have no way of vetting these people other than the honor system. If they tell us their name, we can’t check against Venezuela’s database. It is an infestation that’s taking hold not just in Colorado or New York but in Michigan, Florida, Texas, you name it. If people don’t wake up and see it for what it is, we’re going to be in a lot of trouble in this country.”

“I want to be very clear: the Tren de Aragua problem in Texas and the rest of the United States is a direct result of open border policies,” said Border Czar Banks.

“Why do you support Kamala Harris?” “She wants to keep strip clubs open” pic.twitter.com/DvmOvb9saR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 17, 2024