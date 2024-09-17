Full-Fledged War Between Israel and Hezbollah Is Imminent

Israel is about to go to full-fledged war with Hezbollah. Yesterday, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant warned the US that time had all but run out.

Gallant warned the US yesterday that time had run out. The only way to restore northern Israel, Gallant told Biden adviser Amos Hochstein, was through military action to destroy the threat of Hezbollah and its rockets.

Israel somehow rigged terrorist pagers so they blew up in their faces.

Israel injured slews of Hezbollah terrorists when the pagers they use exploded. According to Reuters, Dozens of members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah were seriously wounded on Tuesday in Lebanon’s south and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israelis rigged their pagers with explosives and set them off this morning.

It’s unclear how many Hezbollah were injured in explosions. Some reports say hundreds. One report puts the number at 1200. No civilians were hurt. It was quite clever.

They killed key people or put them out of commission for a while.

BREAKING via Reuters Hundreds of members of Hezbollah were seriously wounded on Tuesday when the pagers they use to communicate exploded. Here is one video of one of the pager explosions. pic.twitter.com/UDepHvkkEe — Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 17, 2024